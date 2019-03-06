Man sentenced to 7 years for rape of 14-year-old girl

James M. Terrana, who pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl in his home, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Terrana, 63, of 66th Street, Niagara Falls, said he doesn't remember what happened on April 7 because of the drugs he was taking for leukemia and depression. Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said he didn't believe Terrana.

"I am a good man," Terrana said. "I'm no more threat to anyone than a drop of rain is to a garden."

Asked by Murphy why he pleaded guilty if he couldn't remember the crime, Terrana replied, "Everybody says I did it. The DNA says something happened."

"It seems to me you planned to seduce her," Murphy said.