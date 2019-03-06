Man gets out of prison, discovers someone stole his ID to buy Cadillac

A man who got out of federal prison last summer told Buffalo police this week that someone used his identity while he was incarcerated to co-sign on a loan to buy a Cadillac.

The 48-year-old victim said he was contacted by a bank who told him he owed about $20,000 for the vehicle, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim, who was released from prison in August, told police the purchase of a Cadillac SRX happened in December 2014.