Man sentenced to 20 years to life for sexual assault of a child

Published

A Buffalo man who was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to a prison term of 20 years to life, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Following a four-day bench trial in January, Luis Caballero, 46, also was found guilty of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act, prosecutors said.

Caballero, on Feb. 25, 2016, engaged in oral sexual conduct by forcible compulsion with an underage female victim, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
