Man sentenced to 20 years to life for sexual assault of a child

A Buffalo man who was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to a prison term of 20 years to life, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Following a four-day bench trial in January, Luis Caballero, 46, also was found guilty of committing a first-degree criminal sexual act, prosecutors said.

Caballero, on Feb. 25, 2016, engaged in oral sexual conduct by forcible compulsion with an underage female victim, according to the District Attorney's Office.