Man charged with stealing from till at Forty Thieves

Buffalo police this week charged a man with stealing thousands of dollars over months from an Elmwood Avenue bar and restaurant.

Earl Nelson of East Amherst Street was accused of taking more than $3,000 since July from the register and lock box at Forty Thieves, according to a Buffalo police report.

The most recent theft happened Sunday, police were told.

Nelson, 63, was charged with third-degree grand larceny. He was arrested Monday morning at the Northwest District police station on Hertel Avenue, according to the report.