MACLAM - Marie M. Of Olcott, NY, wife of the late LaVerne Maclam, entered in rest Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Buffalo, NY, August 4, 1921, the daughter of the late Gabriel and Sophie Barhead Riccio. She owned and operated Olcott Skating Rink for over 60 years with her husband, LaVerne. She has lived in Olcott most of her life. Member of St. Brendan on the Lake (St. Charles R.C. Church), in Olcott. Marie loved spending time with her family, also cooking and taking trips to the casino. Mother of Kathy Horanburg of Olcott, NY, David (Karen) Maclam of Newfane, NY and the late Linda Maclam. Grandmother of Stacie (Joseph) Volpe, Bethany Maclam and Shannon (Eric) Horanburg Noonan. Great- grandmother of Teagan and Anthony Volpe and Julia and Kara Noonan. Sister of the late Sylvia Krueger, Elizabeth March, Gabriel Riccio, Jr. and Amelio Riccio. Sister-in-law of Nancy Riccio of Olcott, NY. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Graveside Services will be held in Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials to Olcott Fire Company and Miller Hose Fire Company would be appreciated by the family.