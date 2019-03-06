Share this article

print logo
Niagara University player Adila Gathers shoots against Rider during the second half at the Gallagher Center on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

MAAC Tournament game day: Niagara women's basketball vs. Fairfield

|Published |Updated

What: MAAC Women's Basketball Tournament

Who: No. 8 Niagara vs. No. 9 Fairfield

Tip-off: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Times Union Center, Albany

TV: ESPN3

Records: Niagara 12-18, Fairfield 10-19

Last time out: Niagara lost to Marist, 82-69, its regular-season finale on Saturday in Poughkeepsie. Adila Gathers recorded her second career double-double and led the Purple Eagles with a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Maggie McIntyre added 11 points.

Fairfield lost to Rider, 60-53, in its regular-season finale Saturday in Fairfield, Conn. Lou Lopez-Senechal led the Stags with 20 points and Sam Kramer added 11.

History: Niagara and Fairfield split the regular-season series. Jai Moore scored 21 points for the Purple Eagles in a 71-68 overtime win on Jan. 20 at the Gallagher Center. Lopez-Senechal scored 13 points and was one of three scorers in double figures for the Stags in a 55-54 win on Feb. 9 in Connecticut.

Fairfield leads the all-time series 41-22.

This is the sixth time Fairfield and Niagara will meet in the MAAC Tournament, but first since Fairfield won in the quarterfinals of the 2015 tournament.

First-teamer: Niagara guard Jai Moore is a first-team all-MAAC selection. The junior from Brooklyn is the MAAC’s second-leading scorer (17.2 points per game) and is fourth in free-throw percentage (77.6 percent, 104 for 134). She has scored at least 20 points in 12 games this season, including a career-best 31 points on Dec. 31 in a 74-69 win against Colgate.

Moore helped the Purple Eagles become the fourth-highest scoring offense in the conference (61.0 points per game).

On a slide: The Purple Eagles enter the tournament on a five-game losing streak. Niagara's last win came in a 74-52 win against Canisius on Feb. 13 at the Gallagher Center.

The opponent: The Stags enter the MAAC tournament with three players who average double figures in scoring: Khadidiatou Diouf (11.1 points), Katie Armstrong (10.6 points) and Lopez-Senechal (11.4 points), a forward who was a unanimous selection to the MAAC women’s all-rookie team.

Diouf, a 6-foot-3 forward from Senegal, averages 7.6 rebounds a game and has 15 blocks, while Armstrong has 12 blocks. Diouf, a fifth-year senior, was a third-team all-MAAC selection. The Stags are third in the MAAC in scoring defense (59.6 points) but have struggled to score. Opponents have outscored Fairfield 59.6-55.6 in 18 games, and Fairfield’s highest output this season was 72 points in a win Feb. 7 against Canisius.

Casey Foley, a guard, leads the Stags with 65 steals.

Next? The winner of this first-round game will face No. 1 Quinnipiac (23-6), the two-time defending MAAC champion, at 1 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal at the Times Union Center.

MAAC Tournament game day: Niagara men's basketball vs. Monmouth

Rachel Lenzi – Rachel Lenzi is a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. She has worked newspapers in Texas, Colorado, Maine and Ohio, and in digital in Michigan, covering high school, college and professional sports.
There are no comments - be the first to comment