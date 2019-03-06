Letter: New Era’s hat-making is meant to remain here

New Era Cap Co. is an icon, a piece of Western New York history. We are damn proud that Major League Baseball hats are made right here, by our own hard-working Buffalonians. Please let us keep this tradition going.

When you look inside the tag of an MLB hat, and it says “Made in Buffalo, NY, USA”, that is a good feeling. It takes you back to when you were a kid, and it makes you smile. It is a piece of craftsmanship, and every major league ballplayer knows from where it came.

For the workers, for the history, and for our civic pride, keep the tradition going in Western New York.

Thomas A. Steffan, Esq.

Clarence