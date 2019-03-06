Letter: Congress must take actions on any national emergency

With President Trump invoking the policy of a national emergency to fund his border wall, we as Americans should wonder what could happen next.

If a future president deemed the several cases of gun violence in our nation as a national emergency, which many citizens would consider much more of an emergency than a border wall, the president could attempt to enact a law to confiscate firearms. If he has dictatorial designs it would serve him well to have an unarmed citizenry.

This may seem far-fetched, but the first step has been taken. If this attempt by Trump is allowed to succeed, we will be endorsing a very uncertain future.

Congress needs to enact legislation that limits or defines what an actual emergency is. As a nation we can not have our civil rights jeopardized by an irrational president.

James Weig

Tonawanda