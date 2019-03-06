Letter: Beekeeping is critical to Western New York

The importance of pollination services and honey production to the agricultural economy of New York State by managed honey bee colonies and responsible beekeepers using a combination of best management practices and appropriate integrated pest management (IPM) cannot be emphasized enough.

The Western New York/Buffalo Niagara region is fortunate to have three beekeeping training programs available to educate potential beekeepers interested in responsible beekeeping as a hobby or as a small business.

Masterson’s Garden Center located in East Aurora; The Western New York Honey Producers Association, and the Helmets to Hives beekeeping program sponsored by The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village museum in Amherst have beekeeping programs available to help new beekeepers make the right decisions to raise healthy and productive bees while enjoying the rewards of beekeeping.

Steven Krumm

Tonawanda