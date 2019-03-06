LANG, Robert C.

LANG - Robert C. March 4, 2019; beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Auracher) Lang; loving father of Robert C. (Karen Hawes) Lang Jr. and the late Carla Lattuca; father-in-law of David Lattuca; dear grandfather of Cara (Chad) Dupray, David (Christine) Lattuca, Robert III, Jesica, and Jena Lang; great-grandfather of Carter, Caroline and DJ; brother of Linda Kraus, Karen Chmiel and the late Marvin and George Lang; brother in law of Shirley Toy; also survived by nieces and nephews; dear friend of the late Rita Gless. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com