KRETZ, Virginia A. (Smith)

March 4, 2019, of West Seneca, formerly of East Lovejoy, entered into rest at the age of 94, one month shy of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Kretz "Sarge" (1996). Loving and devoted mother to Robert E. (Melanie) Kretz of Ft. Worth, TX, Susan (Frank) DiBartolomeo of Port Colborne, ON and Cathy Andrzejewski of Alden, NY; cherished and devoted grandma to Steven (Susie), Mark (Laura) DiBartolomeo, and Ann-Marie (Justin) Czerlau, Chelsea R. Kretz, and Sara and David Andrzejewski; dear mother-in-law of Dan Andrzejewski; loving GG to Dylan, Ella, Alyssa DiBartolomeo, and Mallory Czerlau; survived by her adoring brother Harry (Dottie) Smith, and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the Smith, Claybolt, Norman, Chamberlin, Heeb and Kretz families; predeceased by her father Harry Smith; mother Marguerite (Chamberlin) Smith; sisters Marguerite, Isabelle Claybolt and Kathleen Norman. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Road, where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11:30 AM. Family present Thursday from 3-7 PM. Interment will follow at St. Matthew Cemetery. Mom was a warm and caring wife and mother, who was loved by so many. She loved family, and her greatest treasure were her kids and grandchildren and she felt so blessed to see her great-grandchildren.