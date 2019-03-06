KOLCZYNSKI, Mildred M. (Kirsch)

Of Orchard Park, February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert L. Kolczynski; loving mother of Norbert L. (Marie) Kolczynski, Judith R. Miranda, Marcia M. (Bob) Seaman and Thomas M. Kolczynski; also survived by six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister of Mary M. (late James) Williams and the late Bertrand (late Joyce) Kirsch and Rosemary (late Ralph) White. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 7 from 4-7 PM. at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of Our Lord Church at 10 Am, please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com