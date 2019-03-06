KIRILOFF, Agnes M. (Chatley)

Of Hamburg, March 4, 2019. Wife of the late Walter Kiriloff Sr.; mother of Dena (Thomas) Maroney and the late Walter William Kiriloff Jr.; sister of Walter and George Chatley, Shirley Schumer, and the late Francis, John, Robert, and Ira Chatley, Ella Reger, Rita Chatley, and Isabelle Schoetz. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Friday 4-8 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Agnes loved animals, especially Heidi and Maizi. Memorials to SPCA. Condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com