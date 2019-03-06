KASSAB, Samuel J.

KASSAB - Samuel J. Of Williamsville, entered into rest March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jenny C. (nee Balestrieri) Kassab; devoted father of Christina (Adam) DiGaudio and Garrick Kassab; cherished grandfather of Josephine, Trevor, and Allie; loving son of the late John and Olga Kassab; dear brother of Vincent (late Karen) Kassab, Julie (Dave) Baumgart, and John (Linda) Kassab; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, on Friday morning at 10:15 o'clock. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com