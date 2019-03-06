New Sheehan Residence owners acquire Boston apartment building

The Buffalo investment group that recently bought the former Sheehan Residence for Retired Priests from the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has now acquired a 32-unit apartment building in the Boston Hills of southern Erie County.

Mingo Junction Steel Works, a partnership affiliated with Frontier Group of Cos., paid $2.2 million late last month to acquire the Boston Valley Apartments, located at 8951 State Road in the Town of Boston.

The 37,278-square-foot, two-story brick-and-frame building was constructed in 1969 on 2.43 acres. It was owned by Tina Strnad Peters' Strnad Six LLC.

The buyer includes environmental and land-use attorney Craig Slater, as well as brothers David and Dennis Franjoine and Robert Zuchlewski, who are also the three top executives in Buffalo-based Frontier, an environmental, construction, demolition and development company. The group bought the apartment building as part of a tax-free real estate exchange using proceeds from selling a steel plant in Mingo Junction, Ohio.