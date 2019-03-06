Man, 78, charged with stealing Buffalo police vehicle
A 78-year-old Buffalo man was facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a patrol car and crashed into another vehicle and then a house Wednesday evening.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was being treated for injuries from the incident at Erie County Medical Center, police said.
Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. near South Park Avenue and Marilla Street.
