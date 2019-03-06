House reauthorizes West Valley Demonstration Project

WASHINGTON – The House, by voice vote, reauthorized federal funding for the West Valley Demonstration Project for the fiscal years 2020 through 2026. The bill will allow Congress to set aside $75 million a year for the nuclear waste site, although lawmakers will have to approve that funding again in appropriations bills in each of the next seven years.

“We urge our colleagues in the Senate to quickly pass our bill to reauthorize this vital nuclear cleanup project," Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican who sponsored the reauthorization bill, said Wednesday.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, also pushed for the measure's passage.

“The long-term clean up at West Valley, which sits 30 miles from Lake Erie and at the foot of a tributary stream, will prevent harmful contamination to the region," Higgins said.

The West Valley facility processed used nuclear fuel between 1966 and 1972, and the federal government assumed responsibility for the site's decadeslong cleanup in 1980.