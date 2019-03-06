HOUSE, Neil W.

HOUSE - Neil W. Of Marilla, entered into rest March 2, 2019. Loving son of the late Willis and Ruth House; dear brother of Doug (Wendy) House and the late Wayne (Joan) House; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com