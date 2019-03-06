Beth Hoskins' horse farm to be sold in foreclosure auction

The Aurora horse farm where Beth Lynne Hoskins was charged with dozens of counts of animal cruelty is to be sold at auction.

State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto ordered the auction of the foreclosed property at 1680 Emery Road in a case brought by KeyBank National Association.

Hoskins was convicted of 52 counts of animal cruelty in 2013 following a 14-month nonjury trial. Aurora Town Justice Douglas W. Marky found she failed to provide proper care for 52 horses. She was found not guilty of 22 other counts of animal cruelty.

The charges stemmed from the SPCA Serving Erie County's March 2010 raid on the Emery Road property and seizure of more than 70 horses.

Hoskins owed $227,415 as of Aug. 11, 2018, according to court papers.

The 28-acre property is to be sold in one parcel, according to Panepinto.

The SPCA is one of several organizations owed money by Hoskins, who owes the SPCA about $33,000. But the agency is not hopeful about recovering the money it spent on caring for the horses. It was the biggest raid in decades for the SPCA, which spent thousands of dollars caring for the animals.

"We are less than hopeful that funding would come our way and we are hesitant to incur additional attorney fees trying to potentially collect some of what is owed the organization," SPCA President and CEO Gary Willoughby II said in an email.