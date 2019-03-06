HINES, Johnny L.

HINES - Johnny L. March 1, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia L. (Mostiller) Hines; father of Darlene L. Turnage and Stephanie A. Hines; predeceased by Vernon B. Mostiller; grandfather of four and great-grandfather of eight; beloved brother of 11; survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Public visitation Friday 6-8 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, NY. Wake Saturday 10 AM. Funeral 11 AM at Walls Memorial AME Zion Church, 455 Glenwood Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.