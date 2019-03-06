Deaths Death Notices
HINES, Johnny L.
HINES - Johnny L. March 1, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia L. (Mostiller) Hines; father of Darlene L. Turnage and Stephanie A. Hines; predeceased by Vernon B. Mostiller; grandfather of four and great-grandfather of eight; beloved brother of 11; survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Public visitation Friday 6-8 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, NY. Wake Saturday 10 AM. Funeral 11 AM at Walls Memorial AME Zion Church, 455 Glenwood Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Funeral Home:
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
