Heroin addict to serve 6 years for Lockport knifepoint robbery

A man who stole a woman's purse at knifepoint Oct. 17 outside a Lockport pharmacy was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Jeremy D. Holmwood, 27, gave a Corfu address when he pleaded guilty Jan. 16 to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree robbery. He was living in Lockport at the time of the robbery outside the Rite Aid store at South Transit and High streets. When he pleaded guilty, he said he "wanted money for heroin."

"He is addicted to substances, but that's no excuse to do what he did," Assistant Public Defender David E. Blackley said.

Holmwood said he intends to enter drug rehab after his prison sentence is up.