HELLER - Sally Ann March 1, 2019, age 61, after a long illness. Daughter of the late Franklin C. and Mary Heller; sister of Franklin W. (Barbara) and James Heller; loving aunt of Terrence and Christopher Heller; devoted 30 year companion of Jimmy Smith. No prior visitation. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, 901 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. Arrangements by John E. Roberts Funeral Home.