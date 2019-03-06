HAIGHT, Adam T.

HAIGHT - Adam T. March 2, 2019, of Angola, New York. Beloved son of Kurt and Cynthia (Stahli) Haight; dear brother of Stacy, Robert "Roby," Kristy Moore, Derek Haight and twin brother of Angell Haight. Survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 to 3 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main Street, Angola, where service will follow at 3 PM.