We asked: What does Ash Wednesday mean to you?

From churches to community centers to street corners and even some “drive-thru” options, Christians of all ages and from all corners of Western New York participated in Ash Wednesday by having an ashen cross rubbed on their foreheads. The Christian holy day of prayer, fasting and repentance marks the beginning of the Lenten season that concludes with Easter Sunday. —Text by Keith McShea- photographs by Mark Mulville