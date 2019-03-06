Free income tax preparation offered in Lockport, Niagara Falls

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is offering free tax preparation services in Lockport and Niagara Falls again this tax season.

For the fifth consecutive year, volunteer tax preparers are available from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Education Services center, 50 Main St., Lockport, and from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St., Niagara Falls.

The free services, available to those whose household income falls below $55,000, are offered by Consumer Credit Counseling Service and the Niagara County Financial Empowerment Coalition. Appointments are required. Call 712-2060.

In 2018, the program served 274 people, who pocketed a total of $119,210 in earned income tax credits and $400,832 in refunds, while saving an estimated $95,900 in filing fees they would have paid commercial tax specialists.