DRABCZYK, Edward J.P.

Of Amherst, son of the late Edward L. Drabczyk and the late Florence M. (Kochocki) Drabczyk, passed away March 4, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann (Penepent) Drabczyk. He is survived by his daughter Mary Lucy Drabczyk. Upon graduation from high school, Edward enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. Upon completion of his military service, Edward attended Genesee Community College and Buffalo State College where he earned degrees in Criminal Justice. Edward began working as a private security guard until 1987, when he accepted the position as Manager of Security and Safety at the Albright Knox Art Gallery, until he retired in 2010. Edward recently celebrated his 25th Anniversary as an adjunct instructor at Hilbert College where he taught in the Criminal Justice Department. For his dedication to teaching, he was honored by Buffalo State College with the Criminal Justice Educator of the Year award. In his free time, he spent time working in local politics and campaigning for candidates. He was a member of the Citizens Police Academy and the Citizens Emergency Response Team in the Town of Tonawanda; past President of the Criminal Justice Alumni Association at Buffalo State College; board member of the American Society for Industrial Security; an active member of the St. Christopher Parish where he served as an usher, coordinated the parking for the annual Summerfest, Vice President of the Parish Council, Strategic Planning Committee and the Buildings and Grounds Committee. Edward was also a supporter of the Brighton Place Library. Memorials can be made to a scholarship fund at Hilbert College for Criminal Justice students, in Memory of Edward J.P. Drabczyk. Make checks payable to Hilbert College, noting in Memory of Edward J.P. Drabczyk and mail to Hilbert College, Institutional Advancement, 5200 South Park Ave., Hamburg, NY 14075. The family will be present at Hamp Funeral Home, 37 Adam St., Tonawanda, on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Parish, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Saturday at 11:30 AM. Please assemble in church at 11 AM. Burial, with Military Honors, following in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kenmore, NY. Arrangements entrusted to ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME, INC. Visit zajacfuneralhomeinc.com for online condolences.