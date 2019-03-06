Doughnut duo: Paula's, Tim Hortons to dole out sweet specials

The Southgate Plaza location of Paula's Donuts was mobbed Wednesday morning for the debut of the local shop's chocolate chip cannoli-filled doughnut, available also in the business' Tonawanda and Clarence locations.

The special variety of doughnut was released for Hospice Week; 50 percent of the proceeds from the ricotta-filled dessert, available for $3 apiece or $2.50 apiece for four or more, will benefit Hospice Buffalo. The cannoli filling, dotted with chocolate chips, is pumped inside a powdered doughnut.

[Update: Paula's sold out of cannoli-filled doughnuts a little after 10 a.m. Wednesday. They will return tomorrow]

Because these doughnuts have cheese in them, they must be refrigerated and are thus made to order; Paula's confirmed on Facebook that these may not be ordered in advance, and some locations may run out. Stay tuned to Paula's social media accounts for updates on availability.

(For the record, authentic Sicilian cannoli are filled with sheep's milk ricotta and sometimes candied fruit or nuts, not chocolate chips. Those are more of an American addition to the Sicilian dessert).

The fundraiser runs through March 10. Paula's locations are at 936 Union Road, West Seneca; 2319 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda; and 8560 Main St., Clarence. A planned location for Larkin Square was announced late last year.

In related doughnut news, Buffalo's Tim Hortons franchises will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a Clover Donut Four-Pack. Four heart-shaped doughnuts, filled with venetian cream and topped with white fondant and green sprinkles, are situated in a package to represent a four-leaf clover. At the Canalside Tim Hortons, these heart-shaped doughnuts are sold individually, too.

A limited amount will be available beginning March 13, a Tim Hortons spokesperson confirmed, but it will be less exclusive than the Snowbits offer in Orchard Park late last year.

Email: btsujimoto@buffnews.com