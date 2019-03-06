DIEBOLD, Sylvia I. (Ivancic)

Of Tonawanda Twp., March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to Richard J. Diebold; dear mother of Pamela (Edward) Pawenski, Michael R. Diebold, Paula (Charles, MD) Davenport, John J. (Mary Dischner) Diebold, Sheila (Howard) Dobbins III, and Jeffrey P. (Sarah Vecchio) Diebold; loving grandmother of Andrew Pawenski, Kelsey, Conor, James Davenport, Matthew and Mary Dobbins; sister of Elizabeth (late John) Zedick, Dorothy (late Paul) Beauregard, and the late Wilma and Carl (Marion) Ivancic; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., at Elmwood Ave., Saturday at 11:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo 14203, are preferred. Sylvia's family would like to thank the caregivers of Weinberg Campus and Garden House for their compassionate care. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com