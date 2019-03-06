Cuban national accused of ripping off Border Patrol agent

A Cuban citizen living in Miami faces deportation if convicted in a credit card caper in which he was arrested by the alleged victim – a Border Patrol agent.

Gunter M. Hernandez, 45, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John N. Philipps said the agent received a Discover card alert on his cellphone Dec. 30. His card number was used at the Nike store at Fashion Outlets in the Town of Niagara.

The agent happened to be near the mall, so he went to Nike, where his phone flashed another alert about a purchase at the mall's Express store. There, the agent captured Hernandez and Yaniero Espinosa, 50, of Parkview Avenue, Buffalo. Philipps said the agent's number allegedly was printed on a forged card.