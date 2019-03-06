Comedy on Tap: Christopher Titus, Raanan Hershberg, 'Hater's Roast'

This weekend’s comedy lineup features a little drag, but offers plenty of options. Here’s our picks for March 7-9:

Veteran comedian Christopher Titus comes to Helium Comedy Club in Buffalo for five shows March 7-9. Titus is acclaimed for his raw, emotional and biographical comedy, whether it’s onstage or when he produced and starred in his highly praised television show, “Titus.” The prolific comic has produced and performed many specials, and his latest, “Amerigeddon,” is available through his website at christophertitus.com. He has also appeared on various television shows, including “Rizzoli & Isles,” “The Exes” and “CSI: Miami.” Titus will perform at 8 p.m. March 7, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. March 8-9. Tickets range from $18 to $25. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com

Rob’s Comedy Playhouse welcomes Raanan Hershberg for two stand-up shows. A former finalist of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Hershberg regularly opens for comedian Kathleen Madigan and has performed in several festivals around the country, including the Laughing Skull and New York Comedy festivals. His albums “Self-Helpless” and “Broke, High and Horny” have been best-sellers on iTunes. Hershberg will perform at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 9. General admission tickets are $12. Info: robscomedyplayhouse.com

The stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” take over Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for the “Hater’s Roast: The Shady Tour” at 8 p.m. March 9. Formerly contestants on the VH1 reality show, the performers may be friendly in real life, but will roast each other on stage in the name of good fun. Tickets range from $35 to $50. Info: sheas.org