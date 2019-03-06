Scattershots (March 6)

WNY sport show opens March 7

The WNY Sport and Travel Expo at the Erie County Fairgrounds will take place Thursday through Sunday in Hamburg. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon on Saturday and Sunday. It closes at 8 p.m. the first three nights, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, free for kids 10 and under.

For the kids, the Southtowns Walleye folks will operate its popular trout pond during the expo. Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show will have a full schedule each day. On Saturday morning, the first 100 kids will receive a Texas Roadhouse cane pole and a coupon for a kid’s meal. Jim Beverly will do some Retriever Training 101 instruction.

For anglers, Capt. Jim Steel with Innovative Outdoors will give several Lake Erie fishing seminars, as will Capt. Jim Skoczylas of Ultimate Outdoors. Bass pro Mike DelVisco will give seminar talks on using sonar each show day, plus he will hit the Cabela’s Bass Tank for some bass tips and tactics. Other tank presenters will be Capt. Joe Fonzi of Thumbs Up charters and local bass expert Brad Brodnicki of Buffalo. For stream anglers, Gerald Brydalski and Dave Sabuda will share stream fishing tactics at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Hunters will be treated by hunting couple Ralph and Vicki Cianciarulo. There will be long-range shooting tips from Bobby Hart and hunting tips, tricks and tactics with Ken Hammond of Mountain Hollow Game Calls. The guys from Bone Cold TV will give insight into traveling to hunt, mock scrapes and preseason tactics for whitetails.

For more information visit https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show.

SWA Special People Days March 11-16

Starting Monday, the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY will hold its 23rd annual Special People Fishing Days at its clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. The club sets up its fishing pond and reservations are made for people and groups to fish. The available hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information on how you can participate, contact Elaine at 893-0733 or visit www.southtownswalleye.org.

Templeton Landing boat partnership seminar March 7

A free informational seminar on boat partnerships will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 7 at Templeton Landing, 2 Templeton Terrace, Buffalo. The event is sponsored by the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club. You may learn options for owning a boat if you can’t afford one on your own.

“Who doesn’t love the fun of being on the water?” says Rick Lenard of RCR Yachts and Marina, a co-sponsor for the evening. “Whether you are fishing, sailing, swimming or entertaining friends, it’s all out there for you on a boat you own and can take out whenever you like.”

The seminar is open to the public. For more information, contact Diana Augspurger at 912-1851.

Batavia Gun and Sportsman’s Show March 16-17

The 72nd annual Batavia Gun and Sportsmen’s Show will be held March 16-17 at Quality Inn and Suites, Palm Island Indoor Waterpark, 8250 Park Road, Batavia, starting at 9 a.m. each day. The weekend is sponsored by the Alabama Hunt Club. Free parking is available. Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 years of age and under are free.

All firearms laws must be obeyed and a National Instant Criminal System check must be completed. For more information, contact Dennis Davis at 585-798-6089. Bring items to sell or trade with dealers.