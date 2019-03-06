Buffalo man, 29, pleads guilty to possession of controlled substance

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Francisco Valencia was arrested in June after Erie County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his home and seized a bag containing over half an ounce of heroin and fentanyl.

They uncovered paraphernalia used in the sale of drugs and said Valencia admitted to having $15,000 cash in the house that he and others were going to use to buy more drugs, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said DNA testing linked Valencia to the recovered drugs.

Valencia faces a maximum of nine years prison when sentenced May 1.