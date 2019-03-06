BUCKI, Eleanor M. (Brenkus)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 5, 2019. Beloved wife for over 70 years of the late Teddy J. Bucki; loving mother of Ronald (Ruth), James (Patricia), and the late Robert Bucki; cherished grandmother of Jeff, Greg, Eric Bucki, and Kristan Mackiewicz; adored great-grandmother of Caridee, Izzy, Allison, Nolan, Elliott, and Bridget; dearest sister of the late Anna (Richard) Mooney and late Tony Sosnowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com