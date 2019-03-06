BRUMMER, Joseph P.

BRUMMER - Joseph P. March 4, 2019, of Williamsville, NY. Dearest father of Matthew, Travis, and Dallas; son of the late George and Marlene (nee Liotti) Brummer; brother of Michael and Sharon (Michael) Amoia; uncle of Thomas Amoia. Relatives and friends may call at the Urban Brothers Funeral Home, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (South of County and N. French Rds.) Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. Mary's Church in Swormsville, NY at 11 o'clock, (please assemble in church).