BOCK - Dorothy Koscianska

Born June 10, 1932, died March 5, 2019. Survived by daughters Ingrid and Kristin and grandson Andrew; predeceased by son Erik, daughter-in-law Judy and beloved dog Tippy. Respecting Dorothy's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Her body has been donated to the University at Buffalo's Anatomical Gift Program. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Dorothy leaves behind the following message:

"If any good has come through me, I wish that it might live. If any bad I've caused to be, I hope you can forgive."