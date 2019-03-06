BOCIEK, Beverly J. (Dickinson)

March 3, 2019, after a brief illness, of Lackawanna. Wife of the late Edward Bociek; dear mother of David (Kelly) Kuczynski, Dennis (Cheryl) Kuczynski, Richard, Denise and Christine Bociek; grandmother of nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Carol (Bob) Balesteri; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 6-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Jos. M. Litwin Chapel), 1629 Electric Ave., Lackawanna, with services to follow at 8 PM. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com