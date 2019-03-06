[BN] Blitz newsletter: Buffalo deserves to 'reap the benefits' of Jordan Phillips' revitalization

Jordan Phillips has an uncommon but underappreciated philosophy on free agency.

"The money can be made up another time. If you fit somewhere, you need to stay," the defensive tackle said after re-signing with the Bills. "I could have hit free agency and tested everything, but I felt like this is the best opportunity for me. I like the guys here. I like everything about Buffalo, and hopefully after this year we can make it long term."

So instead of testing the market and taking the biggest paycheck available, Phillips chose to re-up with the Bills before free agency opens next Wednesday.

The Dolphins waived Phillips in October after he appeared to get in a heated argument on the sideline during a game. Phillips then posted on Instagram that he "couldn't be happier to be out of there." The Bills claimed him on waivers the following day and Phillips went on to revitalize his career. For that, Phillips said, he owed them.

"Buffalo kind of resurrected my career and I feel like they should reap the benefits from it," Phillips said. "I really was just trying to come to a deal with Buffalo. That was my choice. That was where I wanted to be. It didn't really matter, I guess, what the numbers were. I just kind of needed something to get me to stay, and we reached that, and I'm happy to be here."

Where Terry Pegula ranks on Forbes' list of billionaires: Remember the scene in "Hitch" when Allegra Cole is at the board meeting reviewing her finances and then she closes the folder and goes, "Well, it looks like I'm still rich" and all the advisors break into uncomfortable laughter? That's what I picture it's like when NFL owners look themselves up on Forbes' annual list of the world's richest people. Terry Pegula, for instance, is still quite rich, but less rich than other billionaire NFL owners like David Tepper (Panthers), Stan Kroenke (Rams), Steve Ross (Dolphins), Jerry Jones (Cowboys), Shad Khan (Jaguars), Robert Kraft (Patriots) and Arthur Blank (Falcons). (Remember this list the next time owners are threatening a lockout.)

NFL combine snubs show scouting remains inexact science: Only so many players can get invited to the Combine every year. NFL-caliber players are bound to fall through the cracks. Could UB's Khalil Hodge be one of them? "At first I was kind of surprised," Hodge said of not being invited, "but at the end of the day, it’s all in God’s plan and God’s timing, and I’ve kind of been letting that just keep pushing me."

