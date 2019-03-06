BLACHOWSKI, Theresa J. (Bednarek)

March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Blachowski; loving mother of William R. (Mary Jo) Blachowski and Melissa (Sue von Arx) Babiarz; dear grandmother of William Blachowski; daughter of the late Benjamin and Pearl Bednarek, sister-in-law of Terry Meidel; also survived by other family members and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd. (2 blocks south of William Street), Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10 AM at St. John Kanty Church, 101 Swinburne St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please leave condolences and share memories at SmolarekCares.com