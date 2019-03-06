BAUER, Charles E., Sr.

BAUER - Charles E., Sr. March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty; devoted father of Mary (Ricky), Robert (Mark) and the late Charles Jr. Bauer; loving grandfather of five grandchildren; dear brother of Barbara Alaimo, Pam Bauer, and Karen (John) Stanton; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the Buszka funeral home, inc., 2005 Clinton St. (corner S. Ogden), Friday at 8:15 AM and at Corpus Christi Church at 9 AM. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com