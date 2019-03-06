BAIER, Robert E., PhD

BAIER - Robert E., PhD

March 2, 2019; beloved husband of Corinne M. (nee Bongiovanni) Baier; dearest father of Valerie Ann (Harry) Maxwell and Anne Marie (Leonard) Perno; proud grandfather of Lenny and Mia Perno; loving brother of the late John "Jack" (Nancy) Baier of Corinth, TX; and special uncle to John (Connie Langley) Baier of Tuscaloosa, AL, Karen Goss and great-nieces, Virginia Goss and Vada Peterson of Corinth, TX. Preceded in death by his father Harry (Loretta) Baier and his mother Florence (Samuel) Militello and several aunts, uncles and cousins; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 8:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM from St. Benedict Church. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com