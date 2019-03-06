Another wintry Wednesday: Snow, subzero wind chills forecast across WNY

The seemingly interminable streak of below-normal, midwinter-like temperatures are forecast to continue today in the Buffalo Niagara region.

With the wind, it'll feel like it's below zero throughout the day, National Weather Service forecasts show. More snow showers are expected, too.

Forecasters call for high temperatures in the mid- to upper teens. That's about 20 degrees below average for the date.

Breezy westerly winds up to 20 mph are expected to push wind chills as low as minus 5 degrees.

"Along with the midwinter cold, there will be accumulating lake snows downwind of both lakes," the weather service said.

Off Lake Erie, lake-effect snow should be limited because it is more than 90 percent covered by ice.

"However, even with that much ice coverage, there remains some breaks with some open water," the weather service said. "This will allow for some lake-effect snow or lake-enhanced snows to develop first northeast of Lake Erie."

The snows will shift south with a shift in the winds, directing the heaviest snows across southern Erie County as well as Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Up to 3 more inches of snow is possible in metro Buffalo, the weather service said.

Higher accumulations are possible in the higher elevations south of Buffalo. Across the northernmost sections of eastern Niagara County and Orleans County, lake-effect snow off of Lake Ontario is expected.

A winter weather advisory is posted for Niagara and Orleans counties through 7 p.m.

Between 3 and 6 inches of lake-effect snow is possible in those areas, forecasters said.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and or evening commute," forecasters said.

Overnight lows near 12 degrees are expected in metro Buffalo.

By Thursday, daytime temperatures are expected to be a little bit higher – in the low 20s – but still drastically less than average for this part of March.

Chances for late morning snow showers exist Thursday but accumulations are forecast to be minimal.

Temperatures finally start to moderate a little bit Friday with highs in the low 30s and mostly sunny skies expected.

The weekend is setting up to be even warmer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s on Saturday, then chances for rain and snow developing overnight and more rain on Sunday.

Highs on Sunday could be in the low 50s, the weather service said.

That would mark Buffalo's first above-average day for temperature since Feb. 24, which was also the last time the temperature hit 50 degrees.