ALBERALLA - Annette Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 5, 2019; loving daughter of Thomas and Joann Alberalla; lifelong love of Robert Koch; dear sister of Ann Marie (Vincent) Vertalino, Joann Alberalla and Thomas (Lisa) Alberalla; fond aunt of Jaclyn, Vincent, Samantha, Ashley, Thomas and Alyse; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA. Ms. Alberalla was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and cherished her loving beagles. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com