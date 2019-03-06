Advocate for disabled people enters Niagara Falls Council race

Jennifer M. LaMoy has become the fourth Democrat to enter the race for the Niagara Falls City Council, where two seats are up for election this year.

LaMoy, 42, a first-time candidate, said this week that she decided to run after talking with fellow parishioners at Holy Family Catholic Church about the need for change in the city.

"I volunteer in the community personally assisting disabled individuals with self-advocacy," LaMoy said.

She formerly worked as an administrative assistant at the American Red Cross and Seneca Niagara Casino. She is a graduate of Niagara Falls High School and Niagara County Community College.

She said her main issues will be "abandoned buildings, ensuring fiscal resilience and driving a diverse and resilient economy."