3 can't-miss shows: Pinegrove, Science Man, Lucy Dacus

After a self-imposed, yearlong hiatus following sexual coercion allegations made toward frontman and primary songwriter Evan Stephens Hall, the Montclair, N.J. band returned last fall to quietly share the soft and reflective "Skylight," the follow up to its breakthrough, life-affirming 2015 debut "Cardinal."

Physical copies of the record were recently made available for purchase while the subsequent tour to support the "Skylight" is officially sold out across the board, according to a recent band posting.

Joining Pinegrove for its full run of dates will be the electro-tinged, indie-pop group Another Michael. The Philadelphia act shared its latest EP, the four-track "Land," back in August.

Science Man, 9 p.m. March 8, Electric Avenue (300 Ellicott St.), $10.

<a href="http://scienceman.bandcamp.com/album/science-man">SCIENCE MAN by Science Man</a>

Buffalo punk musician John Toohill is celebrating the debut release of his new project Science Man.

Alumni of acts the Hotlights, JOHNS, Alpaha Hopper and Night Slaves, the DIY mainstay's new endeavor, a one-man act that delivers frenzied mix of punk, hardcore and garage, is the latest entry to come from the tireless artist.

"I’ve dipped my toes in other creative seas, but music seems to be 'the one,' " he said during a recent interview. "And without a project to always be working on, I’d probably just be a bad drunk all the time. I’m terrible at relaxing and being fun now unless I’ve put myself to work first, and with Science Man, I think the only spin on that goal was I could do it all at my own pace.

"When my band mates have personal lives, jobs, vacations, gym memberships, healthy sleep schedules or whatever, then I can turn to Science Man. He doesn’t want anybody. I don’t think he even wants me around most of the time. And what he makes is kinda an amalgamation of all my other current and past projects, but struck by lightening. Some bizarre monstrosity of it all."

The concert also will serve as a launch party for Toohill's new label Swimming Faith Records, joining the likes of local labels including Peterwalkee Records, Admirable Traits and One Percent Press.

"I think it was one of those 'only a matter of time' kinda things,' " Toohill said. "I don’t know if I really make the type of music that gets picked up by a big indie label or whatever. Most of the ones I really like or look up to are run by people not much different than me and were probably started for the same reason, because nobody else wanted to put their music out.

"So you do it yourself, right? Necessity is the mother of invention or something like that? Plus, after having a few of my bands get put out on other small labels and seeing how it's done I said 'Hey, I can do this too.' Nobody is gonna work as hard on promoting your music as you are."

Fellow locals Malarchuk, Tap Water and Inventory will be on hand for support.

Lucy Dacus, 7 p.m. March 12, 9th Ward at Babeville (381 Delaware Ave.), $18.

Velvet-voiced singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus will be returning to Buffalo to grace Babeville's basement space.

The Virginia-born musician is coming off her most prolific year yet as an entertainer. Not only did she share her well-received sophomore offering, the dynamic "Historian," back in March, but she also made up one third of the indie supergroup boygenius along with other rising songwriters Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. The trio dropped its self-titled debut EP in early November.

Both releases would find their ways on countless year-end lists and retrospects, raising the profile of the on-the-rise talent to heights much greater than the intimate, yet small 9th Ward stage.

Hushed English folk singer Fenne Lily will open the show along with New York City artist Mal Blum.