Where Terry Pegula ranks on Forbes' list of billionaires

Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula checked in at No. 424 on Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires.

The publication listed Pegula with a worth of $4.5 billion, noting how he made his fortune in fracking and then built a sports empire. He purchased the Sabres for $189 million in 2011 and bought the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014.

Stan Kroenke, who owns the Los Angeles Rams, is listed as the richest NFL owner in the United States at $8.7 billion, followed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ($6.8 billion), Patriots owner Robert Kraft ($6.5 billion) and Falcons owner Arthur Blank ($4.7 billion). Kroenke also owns the NHL's Colorado Avalanche.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Stephen Ballmer, of Microsoft fame, is the richest pro sports owner in the U.S. at $41.2 billion. Mukesh Ambani, who owns the Mumbia Indians cricket team, is the richest pro sports owner in the world with a worth of $50 billion.

[Related: Six with Buffalo ties make Forbes list of world's wealthiest]