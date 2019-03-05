Wheatfield ambulance service sponsors CPR classes

Tri-Community Ambulance Service of Wheatfield will begin a series of classes in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of automatic electronic defibrillators at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Sanborn Fire Company hall, 5811 Buffalo St.

It's the kickoff of Tri-Community's second "100 Lives in 100 Days" event, partnering with Action CPR to offer free CPR and AED training for adults and children at fire halls in the Wheatfield-Lewiston area. Participants do not have to be residents of those towns to take part.

Appointments for classes at Sanborn or other fire companies can be made at actioncpr.org. Future classes will be held March 3o at Pekin, April 6 and May 18 at St. Johnsburg, April 27 at Bergholz, May 4 at Shawnee and June 1 at Lewiston No. 1.