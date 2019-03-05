Want to work at Darien Lake this summer? They're hiring now

Six Flags Darien Lake has kicked off its annual hiring blitz.

The theme park is looking to fill more than 1,500 positions for the 2019 season, which begins May 4. Employees receive free park admission and free tickets for family and friends. Jobs are open to candidates age 14 and older.

Open positions include those in customer service, human resources, park services, retail, marketing, sales, lodging, maintenance, security, games and rides.

Hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park's Lodge on the Lake hotel, 9993 Allegheny Road in Darien Center. Job seekers should fill out an application online first at SixFlagsJobs.com to schedule an on-the-spot interview.