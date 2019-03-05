Tribeca Film Festival to show 3 movies with Buffalo connection

Buffalo will be well represented at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.

"Crown Vic," "Buffaloed" and "A Woman's Work: The NFL's Cheerleader Problem," all films with a Buffalo connection, will have their world premieres during the 2019 festival, taking place from April 24 to May 5 in New York City.

The feature film "Crown Vic" was shot here last summer when Buffalo stood in for Los Angeles. Written and directed by Joel Souza, the police thriller is about one dangerous night in the life of a rookie officer and a seasoned veteran. It stars Thomas Jane, Luke Kleintank, Gregg Bello and Bridget Moynahan.

"Buffaloed," written by Nichols School grad Brian Sacca, stars Zoey Deutch as a debut collector trying to escape Buffalo. Filmed in Toronto, it also stars Judy Greer, Jermaine Fowler and Jai Courtney.

"A Woman's Work: The NFL's Cheerleader Problem" is from director Yu Gu who spent five years documenting the battle of NFL cheerleaders fighting for wages and against illegal employment practices. It was partially filmed in Buffalo as it followed the stories of a former Buffalo Jill along with a member of the Oakland Raiderettes and New York Jets' Flight Crew. It will also play as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.

The prominent Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2002 by actor Robert DeNiro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff and takes place annually in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. For more information on the festival, visit tribecafilm.com.