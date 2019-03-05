Teen arrested after girl slashed with knife outside Walden Galleria

A fight between two 15-year-old girls Saturday night in a parking lot at the Walden Galleria ended with one girl sent to the hospital and the other one arrested, Cheektowaga police said.

The victim was slashed with a knife in the abdomen just before 8 p.m. at a bus stop on the southwest side of the property, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

The attacker went back inside the mall after the incident and was located by police. She was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Police withheld the names of both teens due to their ages. Police also said the girls knew each other.