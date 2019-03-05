Sweet Home to reclaim snow day

The day off last week for the windstorm is resulting in an added day in class for Sweet Home elementary students.

Elementary schools in the district dipped below the required 180 days of school, so instead of having a day off March 15 for parent-teacher conferences, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will have a half day of school, said district spokesman Donald Feldmann.

The School Board will hold a special meeting at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Willow Ridge Elementary School, 480 Willow Ridge Drive, to approve the calendar changes. The board's regular study session will immediately follow the special meeting.

Feldmann said if more snow days are called, the plan is to attend school the Friday before Memorial Day and then April 18, which is to be the start of spring recess.